A 15-year-old boy is in a “critical” condition after being stabbed in London, as the city’s murder rate rises again after the victim of a separate attack died of his injuries weeks after sustaining them.

London is in the middle of a violent crime wave, with murder surging by 44 percent under Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan, and the latest death takes the city’s suspected homicide rate this year to 76.

Emergency services found the stabbed teenager with chest wounds in Chessington, in the London Borough of Kingston upon Thames, on Wednesday evening, before rushing him to a south London hospital.

An anonymous resident of Hunters Road, a quiet suburban road where the attack happened, told Surrey Live:

“It’s sad this has happened, and only in the afternoon. You hear about it in the news but would never expect it to happen on your doorstep. I just hope they are ok.”

Another neighbour said: “Something needs to be done about knife crime. The police worked tirelessly until the early hours last night and are patrolling the area still today.”

Khan’s London: Lead Surgeon Says Hospital Like Afghan War Zone, Two More Killed Overnight https://t.co/glUWVQtdTF — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 5, 2018

The local Liberal Democrats said in a statement: “There has been a stabbing in Hunters Road this evening. Police say that there is no risk to the public as it appears to be targeted.

“The condition of the young man is unknown. There are road closures in place. Our thoughts are with the victim and his family.”

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Also this Thursday, police revealed they are investigating a homicide after a man who was seriously assaulted in Stockwell, Lambeth, last month died of his injuries.

The 52-year-old victim, named as Mark Tremain, was found with facial injuries on the 31st of May and spent two weeks in a critical condition in a hospital before dying on the 14th of June.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the crime scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been bailed and is due to appear at a police station later this month.

Detective Chief Inspector John Massey, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “Sadly Mr Tremain has now died and we need the public’s help to understand all the circumstances that led up to his death.

“I would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone who has any information about the incident, to come forward. Any information about this inquiry could be vital.”