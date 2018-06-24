Censorship: Entire European Identitarian Movement Permanently Banned From Facebook

The anti-mass migration Generation Identity movement has been banned permanently from Facebook, after all of their official pages were deleted due to “extremist content.”

Over the last several weeks the group has seen page after page disappear from the social media giant’s platform with little or no explanation, but a new report claims that Facebook has permanently banned the hipster-right identitarians, accusing them of posting “extremist content”.

According to the paper, Facebook confirmed that the group had been permanently banned from the platform, “citing their policies against extremist content and organised hate groups.”

Hungarian Identitarian Leader Suspended from Facebook for Posting Breitbart London Article https://t.co/e53JhtWEDm — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 7, 2018

The ban impacts all branches of the identitarian movement, including in Britain, Austria, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Hungary, and France, where the original Generation Identitaire group was founded.

The French wing of the movement put out a press release when censorship of their pages began earlier this year, saying: “By depriving Generation Identitaire of any representation on its platform, Facebook tries to gag a political movement that has accumulated hundreds of thousands of subscribers throughout Europe.”

“Our lawyer has already put Facebook on notice to reactivate all Generation Identitaire and Defend Europe pages. If the company administering the network does not run, we will immediately initiate legal proceedings,” they added, indicating a possible future legal battle with the social media giant.

The British branch of the movement, which started last year with a banner drop on Westminster bridge, also put out a statement, accusing Facebook of banning the personal accounts of activists for as little as sharing the logo of the group, the Greek letter lambda.

The ban comes only months after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg was grilled by U.S. Republican Senator Ted Cruz on the subject of censoring conservatives.

“There are a great many Americans who I think are deeply concerned that Facebook and other tech companies are engaged in a pervasive pattern of bias and political censorship,” Cruz said.

Far-right group Generation Identity – a movement which has a long history of racism and extreme anti-Muslim prejudice – have been BANNED from Facebook 👏👏👏https://t.co/Cm4AifF1Ty — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) June 22, 2018

Facebook’s censorship was celebrated on Twitter by the George Soros-funded far-left activist organisation HOPE not Hate, who tweeted the article along with clapping emojis.

The far-left group tweeted out the private location of a British identitarian conference earlier this year, which was then seen by alt-left Antifa extremists who showed up to the venue and became violent, leading to the arrest of one Antifa member.

The censorship also follows multiple identitarian accounts on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, being shut down, including the personal account of Austrian co-leader Martin Sellner.

Sellner was famously detained twice at the British border and refused entry to the country, for attempting to talk about free speech at Speaker’s Corner, and for trying to attend the aforementioned identitarian conference along with Hungary’s Abel Bodi.