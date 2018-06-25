PICS: 600 Migrants Picked Up at Sea by Spain

BRUSSELS (AP) — Spain is reporting that it has rescued at sea more than 600 people, more than half of them in the Strait of Gibraltar.

The Spanish Maritime Rescue Service says it pulled 377 people from 18 boats in the Strait on Monday, and another 236 from three boats in an area further east.

Monday’s rescues bring the number of people Spain has picked up in the western Mediterranean Sea to more than 1,400 in three days.

The uptick in migrant boats heading to Spain has coincided with clear weather and a calm sea.

Migrants often head from North Africa to Spain, the nearest European Union country, in overloaded, unseaworthy boats.