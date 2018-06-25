A 15-year-old boy was killed during a “large fight” at a birthday party in Romford, making him the youngest stabbing fatality in London this year.

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that three teen males were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy died outside of a party at Community Centre in Clockhouse Lane, Romford, East London, at 9:05pm on Saturday.

Early reports suggest that groups were fighting at the venue, which was hosting a birthday party at the time, and that the centre was being damaged by “youths”.

Emergency services attended the 15-year-old male, who was suffering from stab wounds, but he died at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Gurj Singh said that on arrival, police “were confronted with up to 100 youths leaving a birthday party gathering at a Community Centre. There appeared to be fighting and tragically a teenager has been found with fatal injuries.”

The BBC reports that the victim was the youngest to have died from stabbing in London this year, and the broadcaster has identified more than 80 murder investigations launched by the Met and City of London Police combined since January.

A witness told the BBC that the fight may have broken out after more teens than had been invited had turned up, and the community centre stopped letting them in.

Also on Saturday, at around 11:30 am, police found the body of a 56-year-old woman in Greenwich, South East London, with a post-mortem Sunday finding she had died from multiple stab wounds to the back. A 50-year-old man was arrested at the location and charged on June 24th with murder.

Under Labour’s London Mayor Sadiq Khan, youth homicide has increased by 70 per cent and serious youth violence is up by 19 per cent from 2015/16 to 2016/17 with knife crime incidents having risen by nearly one-third.

Breitbart London reported in June that there is set to be an “unprecedented rise” in gang violence and knife crime in London this summer because children are out of school and are largely unsupervised by their parents.

On Monday, Children’s Commissioner for England Anne Longfield estimates that there are as many as 32,500 children between the ages of ten and 15 who identify as being part of a gang.