Security camera footage has revealed the shocking moment a mother and her young child were attacked by a masked London moped gang, who demanded her jewellery before a group of workmen grabbed scaffolding poles and chased the fleeing suspects.

Video of the incident in Petersham, southwest London, has gone viral and shows the woman approached by the menacing gang before she grabs her child and flees across the road.

A scaffolding lorry can be seen stopping, with workmen jumping out, arming themselves with heavy metal poles, and chasing the attackers off as the woman comforts her child.

The actress and television presenter Amanda Holden, who lives nearby, shared the footage on Twitter. She wrote:

“So this I know is happening everywhere but this was Sandpits Road TW10, 21st June 12.35 broad daylight. Mother and child attacked. And some heroes in a lorry chased them off. Call 101 or 999 if u know these scumbags.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that thefts on mopeds and bikes have increased by 2,138 per cent in just two years in parts of central London, as the city experiences a violent crime wave under Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan.

It comes as London police appealed for information on two moped robbers who threatened four young men in southeast London during England’s World Cup victory over Panama on Sunday. After appearing to draw a firearm, they escaped with watches and jewellery.

Speaking about the attack on the mother and child, Richmond Upon Thames Police said in a statement: “Police were called at 12.35pm on Thursday, June 21 to Petersham after a woman was approached by four men on a black moped and motorbike who demanded her jewellery.

“They threatened her and a young child who was with her. No injuries were reported. No weapon was seen, although it was intimated. Members of the public went to the woman’s assistance and the suspects fled empty-handed. The suspects were all wearing black clothing.”

No arrests have been made.

Safer Transport officers target hate crime offenders https://t.co/KyyK1TgcDv pic.twitter.com/nqbVc9agPC — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 25, 2018

The police comments on the attack came as the force revealed that just 24 hours after the mother and child were terrorised the force had dedicated 60 community support officers in an “operation” aimed at “promot[ing] the reporting of hate crime and to highlight to the public that this behaviour should not be tolerated”.

Detective Sergeant Miles Fuller, from the CID in Bromley, said of the thefts during the football match: “Although our investigation is in its early stages, the two incidents are being treated as linked and I would urge any witnesses get in touch.

“The victims have understandably been left terrified by this violent behaviour and we are working tirelessly to find those responsible.

“These were brazen offences in broad daylight and I would advise all members of the public to be vigilant of thieves who may be on the lookout to steal items of jewellery that are easy to grab and steal.”