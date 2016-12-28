LGBT Magazine Adds Disclaimer After MILO, Mike Pence Lead Person of the Year Poll

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LGBTQ Nation has written a disclaimer after discovering that Breitbart’s resident gay thot MILO was in the lead for their LGBT Person of the Year poll.

“The LGBTQ Nation Person of the Year 2016 poll has only been open one week and already there is a clear leader: Milo Yiannopoulos,” declared LGBTQ Nation in the article. “It should be noted ‘Person of the Year’ isn’t an award or necessarily the recognition of someone beloved, but rather the result of an unscientific survey.”

“In short, it’s a popularity contest, not unlike those that chose singers to be ‘American Idols.’ The person or persons receiving the most votes by the contest’s end will be named LGBTQ Nation Person of the Year 2016,” they concluded.

LGBTQ Nation also revealed that Vice President-elect Mike Pence is currently in second place to win the LGBT Person of the Year recognition, followed by the survivors and families of the Pulse nightclub Islamic terrorist attack, Ellen DeGeneres, and Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The poll also allows users to vote for Pat McCrory (the 74th Governor of North Carolina who signed the trans bathroom act), failed Clinton Campaign Manager Robby Mook, transgender student Gavin Grimm, the trans community in general, and US Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning.

Voting in the poll is set to remain open until December 31st. You can cast your vote here.

