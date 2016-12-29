Red Alert Politics: MILO Will Outsell Hillary Clinton

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Red Alert Politics predicted today that Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s upcoming Dangerous book will outsell Hillary Clinton’s Stronger Together, which sold less than 3,000 copies in its first week.

“Milo Yiannopoulos, or as we call him ‘The Kanye West of journalism,’ could teach a master class on how to trigger a liberal without even trying,” proclaimed Red Alert’s Ryan Girdusky in his article. “Thousands of progressives lost their minds when it was announced on Thursday that the Breitbart Tech editor was releasing his first book.”

“It was the largest liberal breakdown since Trump’s victory, and it was glorious.”

Moving into his prediction, Girdusky claimed that “Progressives are uncomfortable that the ideology they reject is becoming more mainstream and a larger segment of American life.”

“They’d be much happier if publishing companies spent money giving liberal politicians and activists big advances for books that nobody reads or buys like Hillary Clinton’s Stronger Together (sold less than 3,000 copies its first week),” he concluded. “The best liberal freakouts are yet to come, wait until Yiannopoulos sells more copies of Dangerous than Clinton did of Stronger Together.”

“Milo” became the number one trending topic on Twitter in the U.S. earlier today follow MILO’s announcement of the book, with its publisher Simon and Schuster reaching the third most trending topic, before both were removed.

Numerous celebrities and media figures complained on Twitter about MILO’s book deal, including Sarah Silverman, who posted: “The guy has freedom of speech but to fund him & give him a platform tells me a LOT about @simonschuster YUCK AND BOO AND GROSS”

Think Progress editor Judd Legum was also not happy to hear news of the book, falsely accusing MILO of being a “white nationalist,” a lie mirrored by the Washington Post‘s Gabe Ortiz.

“They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,” said MILO in a comment to the Hollywood Reporter about his book. “Did it hurt Madonna being banned from MTV in the 1990s? Did all that negative press hurt Donald Trump’s chances of winning the election?”

“I met with top execs at Simon & Schuster earlier in the year and spent half an hour trying to shock them with lewd jokes and outrageous opinions,” he continued. “I thought they were going to have me escorted from the building — but instead they offered me a wheelbarrow full of money.”

“Every line of attack the forces of political correctness try on me fails pathetically,” MILO concluded. “I’m more powerful, more influential, and more fabulous than ever before and this book is the moment Milo goes mainstream. Social justice warriors should be scared — very scared.”

Dangerous by Milo Yiannopoulos is currently available to pre-order in both ebook and hardback formats here.

