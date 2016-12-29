WAR ON SPEECH: Chicago Review Of Books Boycotts Simon & Schuster Over MILO Deal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Chicago Review of Books tweeted today that they would not be reviewing any books published by Simon and Schuster in 2017, calling the publishing of Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s book, DANGEROUS, a “disgusting validation of hate.”

The Chicago Review of Books tweeted from their official Twitter account today, retweeting Judd Legum, the editor of Thinkprogress who falsely slandered MILO by referring to him as a “white supremacist”. The Review stated, “In response to this disgusting validation of hate, we will not cover a single @simonschuster book in 2017.”

In response to this disgusting validation of hate, we will not cover a single @simonschuster book in 2017. https://t.co/NAJhTgdeyX — Chicago Rev of Books (@bookschicago) December 29, 2016

When asked for comment on the Chicago Review of Books’ anti-intellectual boycott of Simon and Schuster books, MILO said “Contrary to rumor, I didn’t give the Chicago Review of Books my $250k in exchange for this, the sort of free publicity about which every controversial author dreams.”

The announcement of MILO’s book has caused uproar from the left since early this morning, which Breitbart covered in detail here. Even well known, foul-mouthed comedian Sarah Silverman attacked Simon & Schuster for their publication of MILO’s forthcoming semi-autobiographical manifesto.

The guy has freedom of speech but to fund him & give him a platform tells me a LOT about @simonschuster YUCK AND BOO AND GROSS https://t.co/CNDUDOHzke — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2016

As usual leftists had to resort to lies and slander to justify their hatred.

.@simonschuster are you concerned $250k book deal you gave Milo Yiannopoulos will read as condoning the racist harassment @Lesdoggg endured? — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) December 29, 2016

Even prominent writers such as Abraham Riesman of New York Magazine practically called for MILO’s death:

I hope religion is real so Milo can go to literal actual hell — Abraham Riesman (@abrahamjoseph) December 29, 2016

MILO’s official response to Riesman can be seen below.