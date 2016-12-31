BOOKLASH: The Celebrities Mad About MILO’s Book Deal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The announcement, coverage, and consequential bestselling position on Amazon for Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s upcoming book Dangerous has triggered all the right people– particularly Hollywood’s elitist class.

Sarah Silverman

“The guy has freedom of speech but to fund him & give him a platform tells me a LOT about @simonschuster” proclaimed Silverman on Twitter. “YUCK AND BOO AND GROSS.”

The guy has freedom of speech but to fund him & give him a platform tells me a LOT about @simonschuster YUCK AND BOO AND GROSS https://t.co/CNDUDOHzke — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2016

Judd Apatow

Responding to a call for people to boycott Dangerous publisher Simon and Schuster, The 40 Year Old Virgin and Trainwreck director Judd Apatow declared: “I am in! In these times we can not let hatemongers get rich off of their cruelty. Shame on @simonschuster !”

I am in! In these times we can not let hatemongers get rich off of their cruelty. Shame on @simonschuster ! https://t.co/S6sACtKaoL — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 30, 2016

Howard Dean

Former Governor of Vermont Howard Dean attacked Simon and Schuster after learning of MILO’s book deal, citing the libelous claims made by Think Progress that MILO is a “white supremacist.”

“This is an embarrassment for S and S and their owner CBS which is already on record putting their company ahead of the USA” wrote Dean, warranting replies from users hoping for “financial failure,” seemingly unaware that MILO’s book reached number one on Amazon’s bestseller list.

This is an embarrassment for S and S and their owner CBS which is already on record putting their company ahead of the USA. https://t.co/mhbkaTntCQ — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) December 30, 2016

Perez Hilton

Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton described MILO as a “walking sack of maggots” following the announcement of his book, also opting to file the story under “icky icky poo.”

“Disgusting doesn’t even begin to describe this situation!” proclaimed Hilton in a blog post about MILO’s upcoming book Dangerous, before falsely claiming that MILO sent “racist epithets” to Leslie Jones.

“Yuck, what a disappointing situation” Hilton concluded. “So, will YOU be boycotting the publishing house?”

Commenters were quick to point out that MILO is just the modern day version of Hilton, who used to be a figure of controversy before dying out.

“He is not diferent than you, Perez,” declared one user, while another added, “He’s doing exactly [what] you [did when you] became famous for a decade ago.”

One user also declared, “Milo is the voice of the New Gay Generation,” a dig at Hilton who is gay himself.

Joy Reid

MSNBC correspondent and left-wing author Joy Reid claimed that “We have entered a truly hideous age,” after hearing the announcement of MILO’s book.

We have entered a truly hideous age. https://t.co/qAS4k4V6YF — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 29, 2016

Reid, however, is the same person who blindly took Shaun King’s word that his father is black, disregarding and condemning MILO’s investigation into both parents listed on King’s birth certificate being white while live on television, despite not having any evidence to back up King’s claims.

On Thursday, Red Alert Politics predicted that MILO’s book would quickly sell more copies than Hillary Clinton’s Stronger Together, which sold less than 3,000 copies in its first week.

“Progressives are uncomfortable that the ideology they reject is becoming more mainstream and a larger segment of American life. They’d be much happier if publishing companies spent money giving liberal politicians and activists big advances for books that nobody reads or buys like Hillary Clinton’s Stronger Together (sold less than 3,000 copies its first week),” wrote Red Alert. “The best liberal freakouts are yet to come, wait until Yiannopoulos sells more copies of Dangerous than Clinton did of Stronger Together.”

Following Red Alert’s prediction, MILO’s book rose quickly through Amazon’s charts, becoming the number one bestselling book on the site just one day after being announced and over two months before its release.

“Milo” became the number one trending topic on Twitter in the U.S. on Thursday, following MILO’s announcement of the book, with its publisher Simon and Schuster reaching the third most trending topic.

Since the announcement of Dangerous by MILO, The Chicago Review of Books have also announced that they would boycott every book from publisher Simon and Schuster in 2017 as a protest against the book being published.

“They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,” said MILO in a comment to the Hollywood Reporter about his book. “Did it hurt Madonna being banned from MTV in the 1990s? Did all that negative press hurt Donald Trump’s chances of winning the election?”

“I met with top execs at Simon & Schuster earlier in the year and spent half an hour trying to shock them with lewd jokes and outrageous opinions,” he continued. “I thought they were going to have me escorted from the building — but instead they offered me a wheelbarrow full of money.”

“Every line of attack the forces of political correctness try on me fails pathetically,” MILO concluded. “I’m more powerful, more influential, and more fabulous than ever before and this book is the moment Milo goes mainstream. Social justice warriors should be scared — very scared.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.