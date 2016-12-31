MILO Confirms: ‘Yes, I Am Doing The Audiobook’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart Senior Editor MILO confirmed on Instagram Friday that he will also be the voice for his upcoming book Dangerous in the official audio version.

Posting an image of Hillary Clinton’s audio book Hard Choices with a reduced from $34.99 to $4.99 price sticker, MILO commented, “nope still an easy choice… btw YES I AM RECORDING THE AUDIOBOOK VERSION OF MY BOOK WHO ELSE COULD IT BE.”

On Thursday, Red Alert Politics predicted that MILO’s book would quickly sell more copies than Hillary Clinton’s Stronger Together, which sold less than 3,000 copies in its first week.

“Progressives are uncomfortable that the ideology they reject is becoming more mainstream and a larger segment of American life. They’d be much happier if publishing companies spent money giving liberal politicians and activists big advances for books that nobody reads or buys like Hillary Clinton’s Stronger Together (sold less than 3,000 copies its first week),” wrote Red Alert. “The best liberal freakouts are yet to come, wait until Yiannopoulos sells more copies of Dangerous than Clinton did of Stronger Together.”

Following Red Alert’s prediction, MILO’s book rose quickly through Amazon’s charts, becoming the number one bestselling book on the site just one day after being announced, and over two months before it is even released.

“Milo” became the number one trending topic on Twitter in the U.S. on Thursday, following MILO’s announcement of the book, with its publisher Simon and Schuster reaching the third most trending topic, before both suddenly disappeared from the Trending Topics section.

Numerous celebrities and media figures have complained on Twitter about MILO’s book deal, including Sarah Silverman, who posted: “The guy has freedom of speech but to fund him & give him a platform tells me a LOT about @simonschuster YUCK AND BOO AND GROSS.”

Think Progress editor Judd Legum was also not happy to hear news of the book, falsely accusing MILO of being a “white nationalist,” a lie mirrored by the Washington Post‘s Gabe Ortiz, while celebrity blogger Perez Hilton called MILO a “walking sack of maggots.”

Since the announcement of Dangerous by MILO, The Chicago Review of Books have also announced that they would boycott every book from publisher Simon and Schuster in 2017 as a protest against the book being published.

“They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,” said MILO in a comment to the Hollywood Reporter about his book. “Did it hurt Madonna being banned from MTV in the 1990s? Did all that negative press hurt Donald Trump’s chances of winning the election?”

“I met with top execs at Simon & Schuster earlier in the year and spent half an hour trying to shock them with lewd jokes and outrageous opinions,” he continued. “I thought they were going to have me escorted from the building — but instead they offered me a wheelbarrow full of money.”

“Every line of attack the forces of political correctness try on me fails pathetically,” MILO concluded. “I’m more powerful, more influential, and more fabulous than ever before and this book is the moment Milo goes mainstream. Social justice warriors should be scared — very scared.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.