FAKE NEWS: British GQ Names MILO ‘Worst Dressed 2017’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

GQ UK announced their Top 10 Worst Dressed of 2017 and Breitbart News senior editor MILO has come in at Number 7.

The caption below his photo places more emphasis on politics than on dress sense: “Banned from Twitter for trolling, the British-born, rabidly right-wing journalist is in a minority all of his own as one of the world’s worst dressed gay men.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

This isn’t GQ UK’s first attack on Breitbart’s resident gay thot, as we’ve seen with articles like “MILO Is Teaching The Internet How To Hate” or even the recent “MILO ‘Bans’ British GQ.”

GQ’s list also features Paul Nuttal, leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), the British political party widely acknowledged as one of the leading forces behind Brexit.

However not all of his GQ coverage has been negative. Their Australian branch published this story, “Donald Trump’s Biggest Supporter Is The ‘Anti-Muslim Faggot’ Milo Yiannopoulos,” a fair and honest view of a day in MILO’s world.

MILO had this to say about the drama:

“Remember British GQ getting all upset because I wouldn’t give them an interview? They’re still desperate for my attention, this time putting me on their “worst dressed” list, which is about the weakest troll imaginable.”