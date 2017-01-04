FAKE NEWS: USA Today Issues Correction After Falsely Branding MILO as ‘White Nationalist,’ ‘Alt-Right’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“After white nationalist and alt-right poster boy Milo Yiannopoulos landed a massive book deal with a reported $250,000 advance, publisher Simon & Schuster has come under harsh criticism from those concerned that a book will elevate the voice of the notorious Breitbart editor,” wrote USA Today’s Kelly Lawler in her original article. “Yiannopoulos made headlines earlier this year when he was permanently banned from Twitter for organizing a targeted racist and sexist harassment campaign against Ghostbusters [2016] and Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones.”

The allegations that MILO is a white nationalist and a member of the alt-right have since been removed, instead describing MILO as a “controversial internet personality,” while the false claim that he led a racist harassment campaign against actress Leslie Jones has also been changed.

The article still claims that MILO had a “part in a targeted racist and sexist harassment campaign” against Jones, however.

USA Today added an editor’s note to the updated article, reading: “Corrections & clarifications: An earlier version of this story misstated controversial affiliations for Milo Yiannopoulos.”

Several other mainstream media outlets have falsely branded MILO a white nationalist and a member of the alt-right since the announcement of his upcoming book Dangerous, including NBC News, who claimed that MILO is a “white nationalist troll,” and the New Yorker, who claimed MILO led a “racist online harassment campaign against the comedian Leslie Jones.”

The alt-right has repeatedly disassociated itself with MILO, declaring on numerous occasions that he is not a member of the movement.

The Chicago Review of Books also claimed MILO’s book could inspire terrorism of the likes of Omar Mateen and Dylann Roof, while ELLE writer Sady Doyle claimed his work “will endanger human lives.”

