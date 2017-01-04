NBC News Reporter Labels MILO a ‘White Nationalist Troll’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NBC News reporter Emma Margolin labelled Breitbart Senior editor MILO a “white nationalist troll” in a recent article on Leslie Jones’ reaction to MILO’s book deal.

Margolin, who is a reporter with NBC News and MSNBC, authored an article entitled, “Leslie Jones Rips Simon & Schuster for Publishing Book by White Nationalist Troll Milo Yiannopoulos.” The article focuses on disparaging comments that Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones made about MILO’s recent book deal with Simon & Schuster.

“Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones is lending her voice to a chorus of critics upset that Breitbart editor and leading white nationalist figure Milo Yiannopoulos has signed a book deal with a Simon & Schuster imprint,” Margolin wrote.

@SimonBooks @threshold_books @simonschuster yea but you still help them spread their hate to even more people. — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 2, 2017

Margolin suggests that the Yiannopoulos Privilege grant is evidence of MILO’s white-nationalist tendencies. Writing in August, I suggested that young white men from impoverished upbringings are often forgotten by scholarship programs designed to help minorities students.

The assumption that all members of certain demographic groups are better off than all members of others is what allows third-wave feminists from affluent upbringings to tell white males from poor and broken neighborhoods to “check their male privilege.” It’s what will allow Lebron James’ children enjoy a lower university admission standard than that of a poor white Cleveland teenager.

One of the hubs for white-supremacy on the internet, The Daily Stormer, declared a “Holy Crusade” against MILO in September, claiming that MILO was the “single greatest threat” to their anti-semitic and white supremacist movement.

Andrew Anglin, editor of the Daily Stormer, published an article on the website this Tuesday that declares Milo is taking their “brand [and] symbols, and turning them against us for a neocon-Jew conservative agenda. He is rewriting our narrative, while taking everything that we have created” to supposedly use for his own ends.

