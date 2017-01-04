USA Today’s Kelly Lawler Falsely Brands MILO as ‘White Nationalist,’ ‘Racist,’ and ‘Alt Right’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

USA Today’s Kelly Lawler falsely branded Breitbart Senior Editor MILO as a “white nationalist” and “racist,” while also claiming that he is a part of the “alt-right” movement, a claim MILO has repeatedly rebutted over the past few months.

In her article “Leslie Jones speaks out after harasser Yiannopoulos lands book deal,” Lawler branded MILO with numerous false labels, while also claiming that MILO sent “racist” abuse to actress Leslie Jones despite a complete lack of evidence to support these claims.

“After white nationalist and alt-right poster boy Milo Yiannopoulos landed a massive book deal with a reported $250,000 advance, publisher Simon & Schuster has come under harsh criticism from those concerned that a book will elevate the voice of the notorious Breitbart editor,” wrote Lawler. “Yiannopoulos made headlines earlier this year when he was permanently banned from Twitter for organizing a targeted racist and sexist harassment campaign against Ghostbusters [2016] and Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones.”

Lawler, who previously worked for NPR and interned with Democratic congressman Patrick Murphy, is not the only journalist to have made false and unjust claims against MILO, with the New Yorker also falsely claiming that MILO led a “racist online harassment campaign against the comedian Leslie Jones.”

As previously reported by Breitbart News, Jones had already been engaging with Twitter trolls for hours before ever interacting with MILO.

“If at first you don’t succeed (because you’re work is terrible), play the victim,” said MILO in reference to Jones on Twitter. “Everyone gets hate mail FFS.”

Breitbart’s Allum Bokhari also wrote on the issue, adding, “In other words, MILO has been permanently banned for little more than criticism, mild insults, and mockery. Meanwhile, [Breitbart’s] Jerome Hudson’s abuser, who repeatedly called the black reporter a ‘coon,‘ is still on the platform.”

MILO has also sparred with various white nationalist and fringe sections of the right, so much so that white supremacist site The Daily Stormer waged a “war” against him.

Alt-right icon Richard Spencer has also dispelled claims that MILO is a part of the alt-right, stating simply that “Milo is not a part of the alt-right,” during a debate.

Many white nationalists have also branded MILO a “race-mixing kike faggot,” declaring their distaste for him.

Popular alt-right outlet “The Right Stuff” also bluntly declared in an article that “Milo isn’t one of us,” while self-proclaimed “leading thought leader of Alt-Right,” Paul Town also rejected claims that MILO is anything close to a white nationalist or in a member of the alt-right movement, branding him a “cultural libertarian.”

During numerous interviews, MILO has declared that he is not a member of the alt-right, nor a white nationalist– a label, which he adds, many white nationalists are proud to associate with, however the media has frequently attempted to pin him to the movement.

Numerous celebrities and media figures have thrown public tantrums over MILO’s upcoming book release Dangerous, including Sarah Silverman, Judd Apatow, and Perez Hilton.

Despite threats from the left to boycott publisher Simon and Schuster, the pre-order version of Dangerous by MILO became the number one bestselling book on Amazon just a day after being announced and over two months before being released.

