New York Observer: MILO Twitter Ban Propelled Him to ‘Mega Celebrity Status’

The New York Observer has claimed that Twitter’s decision to permanently ban MILO from the platform was part of the reason he “skyrocketed into mega celebrity status.”

In a piece entitled ‘Twitter’s Failed War Against Trump,’ columnist Liz Crokin wrote that “despite the tech giant’s best efforts to aggressively censor and ban conservative and libertarian voices, since Trump’s win, several high-profile conservative figures—including Milo Yiannopoulos, James Woods and James O’Keefe—have benefited tremendously from the ongoing battle.”

“In its attempt to silence conservatives, many voices on the right have not only flourished but profited—and some, like Yiannopoulos, have even skyrocketed into mega celebrity status,” she continued.

MILO was banned permanently from the platform in July last year after being falsely accused of inciting harassment against Ghostbusters (2016) actress Leslie Jones, after he wrote a highly critical review of the movie.

Crokin cites MILO’s recent announcement of a $250,000 book deal with Simon & Schuster as further evidence of Twitter’s failed strategy, after the book became the number one best seller on Amazon soon after its announcement.

The article also points out the success of Project Veritas President James O’Keefe, who gained 150,000 Twitter followers following the temporary ban on his account. Another example of this was the ban on Hollywood conservative James Woods, whose ban took his Twitter following up to half a million people.

