LIVE AT 10PM ET*** THE DANGEROUS FAGGOT TOUR RETURNS IN CALIFORNIA

The campus of UC Davis welcomes MILO to the stage this evening to deliver a speech entitled “SHKRELOPOULOS – A TWITTER VILLAIN EXTRAVAGANZA” to a sold out crowd, featuring Martin Shkreli.
The talk begins at 10 PM ET, or in Pacific Time, 7 PM, and will be held in Science Lecture Hall 123 of UCD. Tonight’s event marks the first date in the third leg of the tour, a return after an announcement-filled Christmas break.
MILO will discuss social justice issues, and host a discussion with entrepreneur and “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, who was recently banned from Twitter.
You can watch the event live, at the scheduled time, using the link below.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.