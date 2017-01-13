LIVE AT 10PM ET*** THE DANGEROUS FAGGOT TOUR RETURNS IN CALIFORNIA

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The campus of UC Davis welcomes MILO to the stage this evening to deliver a speech entitled “SHKRELOPOULOS – A TWITTER VILLAIN EXTRAVAGANZA” to a sold out crowd, featuring Martin Shkreli.

The talk begins at 10 PM ET, or in Pacific Time, 7 PM, and will be held in Science Lecture Hall 123 of UCD. Tonight’s event marks the first date in the third leg of the tour, a return after an announcement-filled Christmas break.

MILO will discuss social justice issues, and host a discussion with entrepreneur and “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, who was recently banned from Twitter.

You can watch the event live, at the scheduled time, using the link below.