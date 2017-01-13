ABC10 Photographer Attacked With Hot Coffee Outside MILO UC Davis Event

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A photographer for ABC was attacked with hot coffee while they were reporting on the cancelled event with MILO and Martin Shkreli at UC Davis.

MILO’s event was cancelled after left-wing activists began engaging in violence outside the venue, with reports and video footage of barricades being torn down and thrown at police. There were also photos of arrests being made.

Frances Wang wrote on Twitter that her “photographer was doing an interview when someone poured hot coffee on him & our equipment.”

My photographer was doing an interview when someone poured hot coffee on him & out equipment. @ucdavis @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/1auYbhqgyb — Frances Wang (@ABC10Frances) January 14, 2017

Wang also got footage of fights breaking out between violent protestors, who smashed windows whilst screaming slogans such as “No Milo, no KKK, no fascist USA.”

The event was set to be the first event on the third and final leg of the MILO’s “Dangerous Faggot Tour.”

