Skip to content

REPORTS: MILO UC Davis Event Cancelled After Leftists Tear Down Barricades, Engage In Violence

screenshot_2017-01-13_20.00.34_1024
Twitter / ABC-7

by Allum Bokhari13 Jan 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

MILO’s event at the University of California, Davis has been cancelled after protesters tore down barricades and engaged in scuffles outside the venue. A camerman for ABC10 was also attacked with hot coffee.

Earlier reports that windows had been smashed at the venue have not yet been confirmed.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

MILO and his co-speaker, entrepeneur Martin Shkreli are both reportedly unharmed. Arrests have reportedly been made.

Shrekli was videoed outside the venue, where he explained his plans to explain third-wave feminism to MILO.

ABC-7 reports “violent interactions with protesters.” Video footage shows protesters jumping barricades and throwing them towards police.

ABC-10 reporter Frances Wang reports that her photographer was attacked with hot coffee mid-interview.

Protesters were chanting “no justice, no peace, no racist police.”

Protesters could be seen wearing masks, holding LGBT flags, and wearing “anti-fascist” badges.

6401 __402

6409 6408 6406 6405

Protesters also chanted an old staple, “No Milo, no KKK, no fascist USA.”

MILO fans were also present at the event, interacting with protesters and singing the national anthem. At least one brought her own placard.

6404

 

This was set to be the first event on the third leg of the Breitbart senior editor’s “Dangerous Faggot Tour.”

C2GWfvkUUAAReUa

This story is developing, and will be updated as more information, photos and footage comes in.

UPDATE: A statement from the UC Davis College Republicans:

“We were told by the chief of Davis police that they could not guarantee the safety of the students, the speaker, or the police officers if the event should go ahead,” said Gabrielle McDowell, vice chair of the UC Davis College Republicans.

“As the organisation hosting the event, we would have been held personally responsible for any harm caused as a result of its taking place. We were therefore forced to cancel the event” she continued.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.