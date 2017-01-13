SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

MILO’s event at the University of California, Davis has been cancelled after protesters tore down barricades and engaged in scuffles outside the venue. A camerman for ABC10 was also attacked with hot coffee.

Earlier reports that windows had been smashed at the venue have not yet been confirmed.

#BREAKING UC Davis College Repubicans announce through loud speaker Milo Yiannapoulos event officially cancelled, after protests. — stevelarge_cbs13 (@largesteven) January 14, 2017

MILO and his co-speaker, entrepeneur Martin Shkreli are both reportedly unharmed. Arrests have reportedly been made.

Shrekli was videoed outside the venue, where he explained his plans to explain third-wave feminism to MILO.

ABC-7 reports “violent interactions with protesters.” Video footage shows protesters jumping barricades and throwing them towards police.

University of California, Davis cancels event featuring Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli after protests, fights pic.twitter.com/xbsYsbRn2n — BNO News (@BNONews) January 14, 2017

ABC-10 reporter Frances Wang reports that her photographer was attacked with hot coffee mid-interview.

My photographer was doing an interview when someone poured hot coffee on him & out equipment. @ucdavis @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/1auYbhqgyb — Frances Wang (@ABC10Frances) January 14, 2017

Protesters were chanting “no justice, no peace, no racist police.”

Protesters could be seen wearing masks, holding LGBT flags, and wearing “anti-fascist” badges.

Protesters also chanted an old staple, “No Milo, no KKK, no fascist USA.”

MILO fans were also present at the event, interacting with protesters and singing the national anthem. At least one brought her own placard.

Protestors on @ucdavis campus. Peaceful so far, but a lot of people here for Milo mocking the protestors. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/0z93i2B6j1 — Frances Wang (@ABC10Frances) January 14, 2017

Those here for Milo are singing "land of the free" at protestors with anti-fascist signs @ucdavis @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/dytTNEeYnx — Frances Wang (@ABC10Frances) January 14, 2017

Those here for event going back & forth with protestors. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/t4YqGDkgzL — Frances Wang (@ABC10Frances) January 14, 2017

This was set to be the first event on the third leg of the Breitbart senior editor’s “Dangerous Faggot Tour.”

This story is developing, and will be updated as more information, photos and footage comes in.

UPDATE: A statement from the UC Davis College Republicans:

“We were told by the chief of Davis police that they could not guarantee the safety of the students, the speaker, or the police officers if the event should go ahead,” said Gabrielle McDowell, vice chair of the UC Davis College Republicans.

“As the organisation hosting the event, we would have been held personally responsible for any harm caused as a result of its taking place. We were therefore forced to cancel the event” she continued.