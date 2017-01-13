Trump is Next Target of Racist Commie Thugs Who Stopped MILO in California

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The shutdown of Breitbart Tech editor MILO’s event at the University of California, Davis may be a preview of what to expect at next week’s inauguration of Donald Trump, because the national group behind it already has a nationwide planned protest against America’s next President set for January 20th.

Who are these hooligans?

Behind Friday night’s violent MILO protest is the Davis chapter of the National Students for a Democratic Society aka the SDS, who in turn have deep connections to a racist Marxist group called the Freedom Road Socialist Organization that is plotting the end of the United States as we know it.

The Facebook page created by the Students for a Democratic Society at Davis for the planned shutdown of MILO’s event states the purpose of the shutdown.

Milo Yiannopoulos is often considered a spokesperson for the “alt-right,” a white-nationalist movement. He is blatantly sexist, verbally attacking feminists and women everywhere, while advocating rape culture. He fervently attacks muslims, saying that all of them (no hyperbole) are “evil fuckers.” He is strongly opposed to empowering the black community, often mocking BLM supporters. Milo provides a way for fascists to connect with one another and spread hate. These people advocate violence and assault against marginalized groups. If UC Davis is to remain a safe campus for all of its students, we must not allow this meeting to take place.

The Facebook page for the Students for a Democratic Society at Davis links to its parent group, the National Students for a Democratic Society that describes their purpose:

Students for a Democratic Society is a radical multi-issue organization that leads campaigns to win change, and builds people power in our schools and communities!

This group is the new incarnation of the 1960s radical group of the same name that gained worldwide infamy when it split to become the Weather Underground, a terrorist group bent on overthrowing the United States through violent communist revolution.

The new version was formed in 2006 has the same ideology as its violent predecessor and connections to an avowedly Marxist group determined to destroy the United States in the name of “racial justice.” That group is called the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), who describe their connection to the new Students for a Democratic Society on their website:

Members of FRSO have been working in SDS since the first National Convention in Chicago back in 2006. What have we been doing? We have organized militant local chapters. We organized against the war in Iraq, for immigrants’ rights, labor solidarity, in defense of the Jena Six, and more. We are all involved in a lot of local work, and while doing that, we worked hard to build national campaigns

The FRSO makes its goals and ideology very clear: they are avowed Marxists who want to “harm the enemy,” which includes people like MILO and his supporters, who don’t kowtow to their communist agenda. They write:

…in all the work that we do, we try to keep in mind three revolutionary objectives: Harm the enemy and win all that can be won for the people.

Raise the level of consciousness, organization, and struggle of the mass organizations we work in.

Win the advanced fighters to Marxism-Leninism and build organization for revolution.

If you’re worried that the Marxists in the Freedom Road Socialist Organization are a bunch of narrow-minded ideological criminals, don’t worry: they support such diverse ideologies as radical Leftism, social-democracy, and anarchy. As they write:

We think it is a good thing that anarchists, social-democrats, Marxists, and other radical Leftist ideological tendencies can coexist in SDS. We think this gives SDS its vibrancy and energy. We have gained valuable lessons and experience from working alongside of so many different political views in one organization.

One of the most shocking beliefs of the FRSO is their support for splitting up the United States America into separate nations based on race.

As they say in their Unity Statement of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, black people would receive the southern states — like Georgia and the Carolinas; while Chicanos would rule the Southwestern states — like Arizona and the home of U.C. Davis; 6tf California. The FRSO explains:

We support self-determination for the African-American nation. As this struggle gains momentum, this may eventually include the establishment of an independent African-American nation based in the South. We defend the right to independent African-American organization necessary to achieve this liberation, including the right to separate African-American revolutionary parties. As a result of historical developments since the annexation of Mexican land by the United States, there emerged an oppressed Chican@/Mexican@ nation of Aztlan. Since annexation, there has been a continuous struggle for land and justice (tierra y libertad). We support the right to self-determination up to and including secession for that nation. We defend the right to independent Chican@ / Mexican@ organization necessary to achieve this liberation, including the right to separate Chican@ / Mexican@ parties. We support struggles of national liberation for all other nations brutalized by imperialist oppression whose homelands are within the borders of the United States, such as the Native American nations of the US, the Hawai’ian nation and the Puerto Rican struggle for national independence.

As Breitbart News has also reported, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the namesake nonprofit arm of the Kellogg Company, has given $310,000 to the FRSO-linked community organizing group Causa Justa: Just Cause, an open borders group who worked to expand San Francisco’s “Sanctuary City” law in the wake of the death of Kate Steinle, a young woman killed in July 2015 by a five-time deported illegal alien.

One member of the Causa Justa’s Board of Directors is Michelle Foy, a prominent member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Next on the agenda for the SDS: stop the Trump inauguration.

On the event page for their Inauguration Day National Student Walk-Out event, the SDS brag about previous successful shutdowns including the infamous canceled Donald Trump event in Chicago:

Since early 2016, Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) has been at the forefront of protests to stop Trump. Chapters and affiliates led protests from coast to coast, even helping to completely shut down his speaking event in Chicago. We also attended and spoke at the March on the Republican National Convention this summer in Cleveland, Ohio. From the beginning, SDS has said that Trump’s agenda of bigotry, misogyny, anti-immigrant, and Islamophobic attacks should not go unopposed.

The MILO shutdown shows that these Marxist goons, operating openly on dozens of college campuses across the United States, mean business.

The communist anti-free-speech warriors will in be in Washington D.C. on January 20th, and you can bet that Breitbart News will be there to expose them.

