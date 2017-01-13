WATCH: Anti-MILO Protesters Tear Down Barricades At UC Davis

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Protestors at the (now-cancelled) event featuring MILO and Martin Shkreli at UC Davis were seen jumping barricades and throwing them towards police as security risks prevented the event from going ahead. At least one protester was arrested.

University of California, Davis cancels event featuring Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli after protests, fights pic.twitter.com/xbsYsbRn2n SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER — BNO News (@BNONews) January 14, 2017

Protestors could also seen be wearing balaclavas, pushing other students whilst wearing anti-fascist badges and screaming chants comparing MILO to the KKK.

Frances Wang, a reporter for ABC10, also revealed her photographer had hot coffee poured on his camera whilst conducting an interview.

My photographer was doing an interview when someone poured hot coffee on him & out equipment. @ucdavis @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/1auYbhqgyb — Frances Wang (@ABC10Frances) January 14, 2017

The event was set to be the opening night of the final leg of MILO’s ‘Dangerous Faggot Tour.’

