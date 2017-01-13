Skip to content

WATCH: Anti-MILO Protesters Tear Down Barricades At UC Davis

by Ben Kew13 Jan 20170

Protestors at the (now-cancelled) event featuring MILO and Martin Shkreli at UC Davis were seen jumping barricades and throwing them towards police as security risks prevented the event from going ahead. At least one protester was arrested.

Protestors could also seen be wearing balaclavas, pushing other students whilst wearing anti-fascist badges and screaming chants comparing MILO to the KKK.

Frances Wang, a reporter for ABC10, also revealed her photographer had hot coffee poured on his camera whilst conducting an interview.

The event was set to be the opening night of the final leg of MILO’s ‘Dangerous Faggot Tour.’

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com


