MILO and Martin Shkreli to Countermarch Against Leftist Violence at UC Davis

The UC Davis College Republicans have announced a march across campus tomorrow featuring MILO and Martin Shkreli, in protest at the cancellation of an event featuring the pair this evening following violent leftist protests.

“We will not stand for the regressive left perpetuating violence, censoring speech, and spreading hate. Meet us and Milo at 1 P.M. in the quad,” the Republican group wrote in a Facebook post.

The event with MILO and Shkreli, dubbed ‘Shkrelopoulos,’ which was schelduled the first event on the third and final leg of the MILO’s “Dangerous Faggot Tour,” was forced to be cancelled after violent left-wing protestors presented too great a security risk for it to go ahead.

Dozens of police were deployed as reports across the media showed protestors engaging in highly aggressive acts, as people tore down barricades and attacked reporters under the guise of being ‘anti-fascists,’ in a successful attempt to stop the event from happening.

Protesters were heard chanting “no justice, no peace, no racist police,” as well as “No Milo, no KKK, no fascist USA.” One man was arrested as he attempted to storm the premises.

