WATCH: MILO and Martin Shkreli March on UC Davis’ Campus

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart editor MILO and former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli will lead a rally this afternoon on UC Davis’ campus to protest the violent anti-free speech activists who shut down their event that was scheduled for last night.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The rally, which is scheduled for 1 P.M. PST (4 PM EST), will feature both MILO and Shkreli and will take place on UC Davis’ quad.

Last night’s event was cancelled after protesters became violent. Several protesters were caught by cameras attacking reporters and throwing barricades.

“After consulting with UC Davis Police Department and UC Davis Student Affairs officials, the Davis College Republicans canceled tonight’s event featuring Breitbart columnist Milo Yiannopoulos,” claimed UC Davis in an official blog post on their website. “The decision was made at about 7:00 pm, 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the event, after a large number of protesters blocked access to the venue, and it was determined that it was no longer feasible to continue with the event safely.”