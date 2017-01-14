WATCH: UC Davis Counsellor Insists MILO Protests Were ‘Peaceful’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A university counsellor sent to provide emergency assistance to triggered students told Breitbart News that the protests that forced the cancellation of the event with MILO and Martin Skhreli were both “completely peaceful and respectful.”

“The police have been excellent, the students are being completely peaceful and respectful, and they are standing up for the rights of the community,” the woman said.

She insisted that “this is a peaceful place” and that there was “no assault happening, this is Breitbart trying to make things an extreme situation,” before walking off.

The woman told Breitbart she was a mental health professional for the university and had come to the event to provide emergency care to students attending the event.

The event was cancelled after police said that the security of the speakers, the audience, and the officers could not be guaranteed.

Reports showed protesters jumping barricades and attempting to storm the building, spitting on a cameraman, and dumping hot coffee on a photographer in a their attempt to stop the event from happening.

