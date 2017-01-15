Skip to content

MILO Media Meltdown: Breitbart Editor’s UC Davis Event Dominates Headlines

by Ben Kew15 Jan 20170

The cancellation of MILO’s event with pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli at UC Davis protestors dominated headlines over the weekend, as America looked on in shock at the violence and aggression of left-wing student protestors.

Los Angeles Times – ‘Breitbart provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos is shouted down at UC Davis but gets the last word’

The Los Angeles Times reports on the initially successful attempt to stop the “puerile” Yiannopoulos from speaking, adding that his Dangerous Faggot Tour offers “nothing new,” despite being a “flamboyant gay Brit who wears jewellery, makeup and Gucci accessories, and carries a gold lame backpack.”

The Washington Post – Protests derail UC Davis event with Breitbart’s Milo Yiannopoulos, ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli

The Washington Post focuses on factual reporting, chronicling the events from Friday evening right through to Saturday afternoon. One poignant quote came from student Zareen Nayyar, a MILO fan, who was reportedly in tears after being told to leave, saying that “she had every right to be here.” Unlike other news organisations, rather than falsely declaring MILO the “King of the Alt-Right,” The Washington Post quotes what he has actually said on the topic, that being that he is “a chronicler of, and occasional fellow traveller.”

CNN – ‘Protestors shut down Milo Yiannopoulos event at UC Davis’

CNN emphasises how an arrest was made inside the venue as a protestor attempted to storm the building. It also reports on Martin Shkreli’s comments, in which he describes the cancellation as “disgusting.”

“Progressivism is about having a conversation,” he said.

FOX News –  Chancellor slams protests that shutdown Milo Yiannopoulos, ‘pharma bro’ at UC Davis

FOX News chose to focus on the comments of UC Davis Interim Chancellor Ralph Hexter, who said he was “deeply disappointed” by the protests, saying “our community is founded on principles of respect for all views, even those that we personally find repellent.”

The Independent – Protestors shut down Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli University of California event

The Independent gleefully reports on how “heated protests” led to the cancellation of the event with MILO, who they describe as “far-right.” The story also refers to a sign held by a student that claims “you can’t pink wash fascism.”

The Daily Beast – ‘Protests Derail University Event With Milo Yiannopoulos, Martin Shkreli’

The Daily Beast also takes a more favourable view towards the protestors, smearing MILO as someone “known for his controversial, racist rhetoric often used by the alt-right movement.”

LGBTQ Nation – ‘UC Davis Republicans cancel Milo Yiannopoulos event amid protests’

LGBTQ Nation takes a predictably skeptical view of the nights events, claiming that all instances of “violent” acts were not confirmed by police, adding that he is a person who “frequently demeans transgender people,” who has “also been accused of racism and misogyny.” One might’ve thought they’d be a bit more complimentary of MILO, given that he won their poll for “LGBTQ Nation 2016 Person of the Year.”

Fortune – ‘Milo Yiannopoulos, Martin Shkreli Campus Event Cancelled Due to Protests’

The business magazine Fortune focuses on “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli’s role in the evening, being a special guest in what was meant to be an event called “Shkrelopoulos.”

Esquire – ‘A Protestor Pelted Martin Shkreli with Dog Poop’

The men’s fashion magazine Esquire reports the totally false news story that Martin Shkreli had dog poop thrown in his face. Shkreli confirmed to Breitbart News that at no point was dog poop thrown at him.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com


