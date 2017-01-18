FAKE NEWS: CNN Pushes Vicious, Baseless ‘White Nationalist’ Smear Against MILO

CNN have refused to correct an article that falsely brands Breitbart Senior Editor MILO as a “white nationalist,” “racist,” and “alt-right.”
In the article entitled “Hail Trump? White nationalists already losing faith in President-elect,” CNN attempts to associate MILO with individuals such as ex-KKK member David Duke, Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin, and alt-right icon Richard Spencer, despite the factthat all threehave often vocally opposed him, and have repeatedly proclaimed that he is not a member of the alt-right.
The news outlet described MILO as “a known extremist,” adding, in the past-tense, that he “wrote for Breitbart news,” despite the fact that MILO is a current senior editor of Breitbart News.
“He was banned from Twitter in July after targeting Ghostbusters and SNL actress Leslie Jones with racist and abusive tweets,” they continue, ignoring the fact that he never sent a single racist tweet to Jones, and was instead suspended from Twitter after he likened the female comedian to a man.
Despite listing MILO as a “racist” figure in an article about “white nationalists,” they also add that the actual white supremacists on the list plan to protest the Deploraball where he was previously due to speak, and admit that Daily Stormer Founder Andrew Anglin wants MILO “deported to Israel.”
After requesting CNN to update their article with a correction, they refused, adding that since they didn’t directly call MILO a “white nationalist” or “alt-right” and only put him in an article about white nationalists, there was nothing to correct.
“Thank you for reaching out. CNN’s article does not call him a white nationalist and does not label him as alt right. We used the word “extremist”—a description we believe is fair for a man who has been banned from Twitter for offensive and abusive comments,” they responded. “He is mentioned in the article since the piece touches on the broad theme of new and alternative Trump supporters that have been given new life by many who (either presently or in the past) consider themselves “alt right,” and since these people have invited him to their “DeploraBall” inauguration party in Washington. We will not be issuing a correction at this time.”
“Thanks for the response. Although you guys attempt to be clever about it, in the article you absolutely try to tie Milo to white nationalism,” replied MILO’s press team. “Calling Milo an “extremist” because he was banned from Twitter for making fun of a public figure is ludicrous. I will happily send you screen shots of celebrities insulting other celebrities on twitter and I am sure you would not be calling them extremist. This should absolutely be corrected.”
Several news outlets have recently corrected articles about MILO after falsely labeling him with similar terms.
