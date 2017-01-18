FAKE NEWS: CNN Pushes Vicious, Baseless ‘White Nationalist’ Smear Against MILO

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

CNN have refused to correct an article that falsely brands Breitbart Senior Editor MILO as a “white nationalist,” “racist,” and “alt-right.”

In the article entitled “Hail Trump? White nationalists already losing faith in President-elect,” CNN attempts to associate MILO with individuals such as ex-KKK member David Duke, Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin, and alt-right icon Richard Spencer, despite the fact that all three have often vocally opposed him, and have repeatedly proclaimed that he is not a member of the alt-right.

The news outlet described MILO as “a known extremist,” adding, in the past-tense, that he “wrote for Breitbart news,” despite the fact that MILO is a current senior editor of Breitbart News.

“He was banned from Twitter in July after targeting Ghostbusters and SNL actress Leslie Jones with racist and abusive tweets,” they continue, ignoring the fact that he never sent a single racist tweet to Jones, and was instead suspended from Twitter after he likened the female comedian to a man.

Despite listing MILO as a “racist” figure in an article about “white nationalists,” they also add that the actual white supremacists on the list plan to protest the Deploraball where he was previously due to speak, and admit that Daily Stormer Founder Andrew Anglin wants MILO “deported to Israel.”

MILO has sparred with various white nationalist and fringe sections of the right, so much so that white supremacist site The Daily Stormer waged a “war” against him.

Alt-right icon Richard Spencer has also dispelled claims that MILO is a part of the alt-right, stating simply that “Milo is not a part of the alt-right,” during a debate.

Many white nationalists have also branded MILO a “race-mixing kike faggot,” declaring their distaste for him, while popular alt-right outlet “The Right Stuff” bluntly declared in an article that “Milo isn’t one of us.”

After requesting CNN to update their article with a correction, they refused, adding that since they didn’t directly call MILO a “white nationalist” or “alt-right” and only put him in an article about white nationalists, there was nothing to correct.