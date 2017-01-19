The Satanic Temple Disavows Anti-MILO ‘Satanist’ Event At Cal Poly, Defends Free Speech

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Following my previous article on a “Satanist” counter-event planned by leftists at California Polytechnic to protest MILO’s upcoming visit to campus, The Satanic Temple have reached out to clarify that they have nothing to do with the event, and defend MILO’s right to free speech.

In response to my previous article, entitled “Cal Poly Leftists Plan Satanist Counter-Event Against MILO,” Lucien Greaves, the co-founder of The Satanic Temple (TST), immediately reached out to distance the group from the counter-MILO event at California Polytechnic State University.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“The Satanic Temple was not in any way involved in this, nor would we be,” said Greaves. “The Satanic Temple are firm advocates for free speech and, while we may not agree with the speaker in question on some issues…we would never move to have him censored from speaking. We are mortified to have our name falsely attached to this and hope it can be corrected immediately.”

Greaves condemned Cal Poly Students for Quality Education (SQE) for their efforts to censor MILO, noting that “TST has had no contact with Cal Poly SQE, and rejects their celebration of the shutdown of MILO events.” (Cal Poly SQE had made Facebook posts celebrating the shutdown of MILO’s event at UC Davis).

Graves also stated how “disturbed” he is that “so many campus crusaders seek to shut out disagreement by way of censorship.”

The Satanic Temple is perhaps the largest and most well-organized Satanist organization in the United States, with chapters up and down the country. According to a profile in the New York Times, the group’s co-founder does not believe in an actual, living Satan. The group’s website also states that it does not promote belief in a “personal Satan,” and instead views Satan as “symbolic of the Eternal Rebel in opposition to arbitrary authority.”

On Wednesday, The Post Mortem Show, another sponsor of the event, posted a detailed blurb on their website, recognizing the Cloven Hoof Society as one of the event sponsors—not The Satanic Temple. According to the blurb, the Cloven Hoof Society is performing a live “castigation ritual” at the event.

The blurb also explains that the “Demonic Double-Feature” is a “protest event in response to the presence of Neo-Nazis on campus in the guise of ‘Alt-Right’ supporters,” before arguing that “The Cal Poly Administration allowed those fascist douchebags to come to their campus unimpeded, under the guise of ‘free speech,’ so we’re going to use our freedom of speech to tell those clowns exactly what we think about them!”

The Cloven Hoof Society’s Facebook page includes a lengthy post with the header “Meet the Angry White Pigs” that features photos of alt-right leader Richard Spencer, President-Elect Trump’s senior counselor and chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon and Breitbart Senior Editor MILO– despite the fact that neither MILO nor Bannon have anything to do with Spencer.

“The weekend after the Nazis bring their darkness to our community, we will be casting out their foul presence with a ritual of LIGHT, SHADOW, and BODILY FLUIDS!” claim the Cloven Hoof Society in their “Angry White Pigs” post. “Come join us in our unholy exorcism of the hideous psychic stain that the Alt-Right will be leaving in our community. If those degenerate idiots think that it’s cool to be ‘un-P.C,’ then we will gladly show them a thing or two!”

MILO is set to speak at California Polytechnic State University on January 31st in one of the final dates of his Dangerous Faggot tour around American universities.