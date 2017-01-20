LIVE AT 10 PM ET*** Milo @University of Washington: ‘Cyberbullying Isn’t Real’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tonight, MILO comes to University of Washington to tell students and fans about what he says is a non-existent phenomenon: “cyberbullying.”

This is the third event on the last leg of MILO’s Dangerous Faggot Tour; it’s a sold out show, per usual.

A couple days prior, a “STAB MILO” banner was hung at the University.

MILO is going to discuss in-depth victimhood culture, campus crybabies, and etc.

You can watch it live below here, at 10pm eastern time.