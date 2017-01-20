LIVE AT 10 PM ET*** Milo @University of Washington: ‘Cyberbullying Isn’t Real’

Tonight, MILO comes to University of Washington to tell students and fans about what he says is a non-existent phenomenon: “cyberbullying.”
This is the third event on the last leg of MILO’s Dangerous Faggot Tour; it’s a sold out show, per usual.
A couple days prior, a “STAB MILO” banner was hung at the University.
MILO is going to discuss in-depth victimhood culture, campus crybabies, and etc.
You can watch it live below here, at 10pm eastern time.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.