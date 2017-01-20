Skip to content

MILO Fan at UW Appears Covered in Bruises, Cuts, Paint

by Tom Ciccotta20 Jan 20170

A young man in an American flag hat who attended tonight’s MILO event at the University of Washington claims he was beaten and pelted with paint by left-wing protesters outside the event.

“I did nothing to agitate them. The most I did was stand up there, wearing this hat. All I wanted to do was hear what they were chanting about and read their signs” he told Gabe Cohen, of KOMO News.

“I stood there and they took my hat. A third guy threw a thing of paint at me, while the second guy pulled me in and I was beaten in a crowd of them,” the boy claims.

The boy’s father identifies his son as Alex Hilaire, a senior at Mariner High School in Seattle, Washington.

Elsewhere at the event, MILO’s cameraman was attacked and his equipment smashed.

Seattle police have confirmed that one person was hit in the face with a paint-filled balloon at the protest. They also report that the protesters are throwing bricks and fireworks.

 


