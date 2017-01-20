These Three Screenshots Tell The Story Of Trump’s Election

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Daddy is about to become President, and everyone is still in shock, wondering just how such a thing could have happened. Being a genius, I’ve boiled it down to just three reasons.

These reasons can be seen in visual form below.

Progressive Hubris

Sally Kohn probably knew her tweet wasn’t true when she sent it. Given the fear and hysteria whipped up by Kohn and her ilk, anyone could have predicted the anger, tears, and rioting from progressives that followed the election of Donald Trump. I suspect Kohn sent out this tweet because she was confident, as so many in the media bubble were, that he was never going to be elected President. How could such a thing happen? Hadn’t he been called a racist, a sexist, a misogynist, a Russian plant, someone who mocks the disabled, an Islamophobe, and every other smear in the vaunted leftist arsenal? Wasn’t Mitt Romney’s destruction carried out with far less damning material? Well, Trump wasn’t Mitt Romney. The hysterical, false attacks didn’t work, despite progressives’ confidence in their own smear machine. That confidence remained right up until election day — and some are still convinced it works. Long may their delusion last!

#NeverTrump Hubris

One of the remarkable things about Donald Trump is that he didn’t just beat the progressive establishment — he also beat the conservative establishment. Two political tribes that dominated Washington for half a century were defeated in the space of one election campaign. All the darlings of the conservative establishment — Jeb, Rubio, Ted, and (most hilariously) Evan McMullin were all crushed beneath the wheels of the Trump Train. They, like the progressives, insisted that Trump could never win, right up until election day. And some establishment conservatives still haven’t quite come to terms with the fact that there’s someone in the White House who has higher priorities than tax cuts for Goldman Sachs bankers.

Fake News

There is a cosmic, almost divine comedy to our opponents’ behaviour. What could be more delicious than the media’s decision, when trust in their institution was at an all-time low, to make “Fake News” the narrative of the day after Trump’s election? I mean, what did they think was going to happen? Throughout the campaign, the media threw lie after lie and smear after smear at Donald Trump, blissfully unaware that with every outrageous story they ran, public trust in their profession sank a little lower. Thus the hysterical media campaign against Trump contained the seed of its own destruction from the very beginning. Like Brexit, GamerGate and me, the enmity of the lying press became one of Trump’s greatest selling points to the public. And as the screenshot above shows, they’re still doing it!

