MILO Protest Shooting Suspect In Custody

The person of interest in the near-fatal shooting at the MILO protest at the University of Washington has turned himself in, according to the Seattle Police Department.

He is currently being questioned about the incident by police, which involved a 32 year old male receiving a critical gunshot wound to the abdomen. Witnesses described hearing a “muffled bang and a commotion.”

According to Seattle PD, the suspect turned himself in the University of Washington police, and will now be questioned. The University of Washington police are handling the shooting investigation, with support from Seattle PD.

Seattle PD describe the anti-Trump marches in Seattle earlier in the day as “largely peaceful,” while acknowledging that they were “unfortunately book-ended by acts of vandalism and violence.”

Seattle PD acknowledge that anti-MILO protesters threw bricks and paint towards police and others in the crowd outside the venue. They also describe seizing weapons from anti-Trump protesters at Westlake Park, elsewhere in the city.

After hearing about the shooting, MILO refused to cancel his talk. “If I stopped my event now, we are sending a clear message that they can stop our events by killing people. I am not prepared to do that.”

This story is developing…