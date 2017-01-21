Suspect In Shooting Outside MILO Event Claims Self Defence, Released Without Charges

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The man apprehended earlier this morning in relation to the shooting outside the MILO event at the University of Washington has been released by police the Seattle Times reports.

The suspect wanted in connection to the shooting of a 34 year old man turned himself in to police this morning and was promptly questioned by the University of Washington police.

The Seattle Times article reports that, “one of the law-enforcement officials said the man who fired the gun claimed the man he shot was some type of white supremacist.”

The suspect was released without charges pending further investigation and no one else is being investigated in relation to the incident according to UW Police.

The shooting victim was reportedly in critical but stable condition following surgery at at Harborview Medical Center. Very little is known about the man’s identity at this time. A photo of the man being assisted by police officers at the scene of the shooting can be seen below.

The Seattle Times reported that MILO was “permanently banned from Twitter for racism and misogyny” yet provides no evidence for these alleged wrongdoings. As Breitbart has previously reported, MILO did not lead any sort of harassment campaign against Leslie Jones on Twitter.

Despite the threat of physical violence just beyond the doors of the event hall, MILO continued his speech stating, “If I stopped my event now, we are sending a clear message that they can stop our events by killing people. I am not prepared to do that.”