LA Times Issues Correction After Falsely Branding MILO a ‘White Nationalist’

The LA Times issued a correction on an article about Breitbart Senior Editor MILO after falsely branding him a “white nationalist.”

On Saturday, LA Times reporter Rick Anderson falsely branded Breitbart editor MILO a “white nationalist” in an article covering last night’s shooting incident at the University of Washington. Today, the newspaper issued a correction, removing the reference which referred to MILO as a “white nationalist.”

“This article has been corrected to delete a reference to Yiannopoulos as a white nationalist, and to more completely describe the Twitter campaign that resulted in his removal from the social media site,” a correction section on the side of the article now states.

Anderson’s original article, prior to its amendment, stated: “A white nationalist, Yiannopoulos was banned by Twitter last January after he sent a series of racist tweets about “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones. He uses a derogatory term for gays in the title of his speaking tour, and his speeches intentionally push the envelope.”

The update removes the “white nationalist” label from the paragraph about MILO’s suspension from Twitter. The article’s headline, which erroneously labelled MILO a member of the alt-right, has also been changed.