Gay Blog Threatens To Sue And Defame Milo After He Objects To ‘White Nationalist’ Lie (Issues Correction Anyway)

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The LGBTQ Blog “Peacock Panache” threatened to sue MILO after he objected to their decision to falsely brand him as a “white nationalist.”

After issuing a correction on a claim that MILO is a “white nationalist,” Tim Peacock, the managing editor of the Peacock Panache, claimed that he would counter-sue and publish a negative story about MILO’s attempt to silence LGBTQ media.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

We have corrected our article. Please be aware that any further threats of initiating a strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP) will be met not only with counter-litigation (for that SLAPP) but negative media exposure for your firm and client for attempting to silence LGBTQ media. This is aside from the fact that SLAPP suits are illegal in many jurisdictions including New York.

On Monday, The Peacock Panache published a story regarding MILO’s request that the publication remove the false references to him as a “white nationalist.” In the story, Tim Peacock explained that their decision to issue the correction was based on the Gawker incident.