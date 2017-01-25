Threat Of Violence Against MILO At CU Boulder

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A poster has been seen at the University of Colorado, Boulder, which has a photo of MILO with the words “it’s always okay to punch a Nazi” and “CU Jan 25th,” apparently encouraging students to physically assault MILO.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The poster was seen attached to a lamppost on the corner of University Avenue and Broadway just on the edge of the campus. It is unclear whether there are more posters around the campus. An attack on Richard Spencer is seemingly referenced; Spencer who was punched in the face on the day of President Trump’s inauguration. The video of the assault went viral, with many leftists defending the assault because “Nazis” are fair game. However, the left tends to call anybody who disagrees with them a “Nazi”, whether they truly are or not.

This has come after a Denver antifascist group has promised that their protest against MILO at the University of Colorado’s Colorado Springs campus will remain completely peaceful. Previous MILO events have been spattered with violent incidents, with the talk at UC Davis cancelled after barricades were torn down, whilst at the University of Washington, one man was shot by another who claimed that he thought he was a “white supremacist.” At the same event, MILO’s cameraman was assaulted and had his camera and equipment smashed, with a high school student seen bleeding and covered in paint, having allegedly been attacked by other protesters.

When you've been called a Nazi for simply critiquing BLM, hearing "violence against nazis is fine" isn't particularly comforting. — Chris Ray Gun (@ChrisRGun) January 23, 2017

Jack Hadfield is a student at the University of Warwick and a regular contributor to Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @ToryBastard_, on Gab @JH or email him at jack@yiannopoulos.net.