LIVE AT 8 PM ET*** Milo At UC Colorado Springs: ‘Why The Left Lost The White Working-Class’

The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs welcomes MILO to the stage tonight as he delivers a talk titled, “Why the left lost the white working–class.”
This comes after Antifa’s attempt at doxing the attendees of last night’s Boulder event. And as always, the event is sold out.
It begins at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time, or 8 PM for those on the East coast.
MILO will cover the reasons how the left lost touch with the white-working class, the traditional base of their political movement.
You can watch the event live using the link below.
