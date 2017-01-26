LIVE AT 8 PM ET*** Milo At UC Colorado Springs: ‘Why The Left Lost The White Working-Class’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs welcomes MILO to the stage tonight as he delivers a talk titled, “Why the left lost the white working – class.”

This comes after Antifa’s attempt at doxing the attendees of last night’s Boulder event. And as always, the event is sold out.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

It begins at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time, or 8 PM for those on the East coast.

MILO will cover the reasons how the left lost touch with the white-working class, the traditional base of their political movement.

You can watch the event live using the link below.