MILO: Democrats Are No Longer the Party of the Working Man, They’re ‘the Party of the Cuckold’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart News Senior Editor MILO claimed that the Democrat Party has gone from being the part of the working man to “the party of the cuckold,” during his talk at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs tonight.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“The Democrats have absolutely no idea what happened to them this election. But to me, it is extremely obvious,” proclaimed MILO. “The Democrats have gone from being the party of the common man, to the party of the cuckold.”

“Once upon a time, this was the voter the Democrat party supported,” he continued, displaying a picture of a working miner. “This man worked hard in a dirty and dangerous environment, often shortening his life from disease and injury, for the American dream- to give his family a better life. This type of man built the backbone of this country, and they exist today in factories and yes even in coal mines. Coal mines the left will proudly tell you they want to put out of business.”

“But this type of guy is no longer welcome by the leftists. They have a new favored voter,” MILO explained, displaying a picture of a pink-haired SJW. “Here he is! The current year democrat. The social justice warrior. He doesn’t work, or if he does it is the service industry, because he is too busy complaining about things. He probably joined the Women’s March on Washington trying to hook up with some women after white knighting them.”

MILO continued to claim that “What this profound change represents is a massive shift completely into the extreme fringe of leftist politics, which we call Identity Politics.”

“What matters is your minority group, and how aggrieved you are,” he explained. “The white working class is incompatible with those that have taken over the left. Nannying schoolmarms. Haughty college professors and worse yet, their brainwashed students shouting slogans. Race hustlers that define them as “part of the problem” just because they are white. I frankly don’t blame for running away from the left, do you?”

Written from prepared remarks.

MILO wears glasses by Givenchy, $350. Distressed blue jeans by True Religion, $329. Brown leather belt with gold buckle by Louis Vuitton, $450. Light pink dress shirt by Brooks Brothers, $92. Sparkly purple suit jacket by Angelino, $225. Burgundy crushed velvet slippers by Crockett & Jones, $370. Socks by Ralph Lauren, 3 pairs for $21.98. Jewellery and pearls, too much money to count.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.