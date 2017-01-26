MILO: The Difference Between Conservatives and Democrats is ‘We Don’t Think the Working Class is Evil’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart News Senior Editor MILO claimed that “the difference between conservatives and the new breed of Democrats is that we don’t think the working class is evil,” during his talk at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs tonight.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Working class Americans are fundamentally decent people,” declared MILO. “They are work hard, play hard people. They are very different than me, and frankly very different from most of you. No matter what background you come from, you shouldn’t look down on the working class, because they are what America is really about.”

“The difference between conservatives and the new breed of Democrats is that we don’t think the working class is evil, or that they need to be controlled and taught how to think,” he continued. “They care about the same things as we do. A strong America, a great economy, jobs for them AND you all when you graduate, and a safe place to live.”

“The American dream is what fuels the working class. The dream to improve economically and give their children a better life than they had,” MILO concluded. “At some point in the recent past, liberals decided that dreamers are illegal immigrants who should get cheap college tuition instead of hard working Americans who deserve more than shuttered factories. To those Americans, I say welcome to the party of Trump, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Written from prepared remarks.

MILO wears glasses by Givenchy, $350. Distressed blue jeans by True Religion, $329. Brown leather belt with gold buckle by Louis Vuitton, $450. Light pink dress shirt by Brooks Brothers, $92. Sparkly purple suit jacket by Angelino, $225. Burgundy crushed velvet slippers by Crockett & Jones, $370. Socks by Ralph Lauren, 3 pairs for $21.98. Jewellery and pearls, too much money to count.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.