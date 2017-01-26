MILO: White Nationalism is Not the Answer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart News Senior Editor MILO declared that “white pride,” “white nationalism,” and “white supremacy,” are not the answer during his talk at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs tonight, urging people to avoid fighting left-wing identity politics with identity politics.

“The reality is, if you force everyone to play identity politics, if you insist in pitting whites against blacks, women against men, straights against gays, the reality is you guys are gonna win and the left isn’t going to like it very much,” declared MILO. “But there’s a better way. Don’t fight identity politics with identity politics.”

“White pride, white nationalism, white supremacy isn’t the way to go,” he continued. “The way to go is reminding them and yourselves that you should be aspiring to values and to ideas.”

“You should be focusing on what unites people and not what drives them apart,” MILO concluded. “You shouldn’t give a shit about skin color, a shit about sexuality… You shouldn’t give a shit about gender, and you should be deeply suspicious of the people who do.”

