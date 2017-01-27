MILO: How I Forced GLAMOUR Magazine To Admit I’m Not A ‘White Supremacist’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Glamour magazine has joined the ranks of NBC News, USA Today, CNN, CBS, the Los Angeles Times and others in having to publish corrections after falsely labelling me a racist, a white nationalist or a white supremacist.

Here’s how the latest ritual humiliation went down.

On Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 12:37 PM, [redacted] wrote:

Dear Ms. Mallon: You recently published an article naming my client Milo Yiannopolous a white supremacist. We are demanding an immediate correction to this statement as he has NO association with white nationalists/supremacists, and has always condemned these groups. You all offer no proof of any such affiliations, thus you might want to consult with the AP Style Book on that. We demand an immediate correction to the language used in your article based on a false narrative, or we will pursue legal options against you, Glamour Magazine, and Conde Nast to remedy the problem.

On Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 12:38 PM, Clark, Meredith wrote:

I was the editor on that piece, and would be happy to correct the headline to say “racist troll,” for which there is voluminous evidence online and in other reporting.

On Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 12:40 PM, MILO <milo@yiannopoulos.net> wrote:

Some kind of racist that just got railed for 18 hours in a hotel room by his black boyfriend. You fucking morons.

On Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 12:44 PM, Clark, Meredith wrote:

He was banned from Twitter for harassment and hate speech. “Alt-right” is a term that obfuscates and obscures the ideological underpinnings of the people who identify with it.

On Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 12:46 PM, MILO <milo@yiannopoulos.net> wrote:

I’m not a member of the alt-right and have said so repeatedly in interviews for months. Wrong again. Find one tweet of mine that could be classed as “targeted harassment.” While you’re at it, would you like me to supply some of Leslie Jones’s tweets about white people and tweets of hers directly inciting her followers to dogpile her interlocutors?

On Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 12:49 PM, [redacted] wrote:

Ms. Clark – please cite hard proof of Milo being a racist troll, not based on anecdotal and false narratives.

On Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 12:52 PM, MILO <milo@yiannopoulos.net> wrote:

I like the sound of “MILO sues GLAMOUR for outrageous ‘white supremacist’ slur” […] maybe we should make an example out of them.

On Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 1:03 PM, Clark, Meredith wrote: I’m happy to relay your concerns. At the moment I have to step away to other pressing matters. Thank you.

On Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 1:21 PM, MILO <milo@yiannopoulos.net> wrote:

More pressing than being sued for defamation? I guess someone was spotted in last season’s Manolos. Like, totally heinous!

On Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 1:28 PM, Clark, Meredith wrote:

I have forwarded this to our legal department and I’m sure you will hear from them shortly. Thank you very much.

A short time later… If you’re wondering why I bother spending time and money extracting confessions and corrections from the liars and incompetents of the mainstream press, it’s to make examples of the most irresponsible and sloppy journalists in the hope that word spreads.

It’s not okay to lie about people, and particularly not okay to hurl the worst imaginable names at people just because you think you might not like their politics.

In this case, the editor rolled over so quickly I can’t help but wonder if she knew “white supremacist” was a lie when she published it, which sounds malicious to say the least.

“White supremacist” and “white nationalist” aren’t like “meanypants” — you can’t just attach them to people you don’t like without any thought to the consequences. The progressive left has done it to ordinary Americans for decades. The result? President Trump.

Trump of course has given up on ever expecting the media to cover him fairly. Instead, he trolls the fuck out of them and holds a mirror up to their obfuscations, distortions and mendacity. But I don’t quite have his social media firepower.

Hopefully these frothing progressive idiots will learn their lesson soon. In the meantime, I reserve the right to bring legal action against Glamour – and any other journalists and news organisations who repeat this odious libel.

Glamour‘s reporting is still riddled with errors. It accuses me of being a “notorious online harasser”, which is only true if you’re a feminist I’ve caught lying or bullying someone else and decided to call you out.

It claims I “inspired a racist hate campaign” against Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones, which is another lie. (I wrote a negative review of her movie and said she looked like a man on Twitter.) It alleges I “instigated the sexist Gamer Gate attacks.” (A ludicrous and insupportable allegation.) But at some point you have to move on with your life.

Beat me with your arguments, darlings — not name-calling.

