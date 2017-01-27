MILO at UNM: ‘The Hijab Is Not Something That Should Ever Be Seen On American Women.’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart Senior editor MILO appeared at the University of New Mexico today to deliver his immigration policy speech entitled, “Americans Deserve Borders”, where the Dangerous Faggot ripped into illegal immigrants, the hijab and the threat of Islam.

“One thing is clear.” said MILO addressing the event attendees, “The Hijab is not something that should ever be seen on American women. It is a symbol of oppression and difference – a defiant insistence that the wearer will not assimilate. Since the election there have been a spate of hate crime hoaxes in which Muslim women claim their Hijab was ripped off by Trump supporters.”

“One student at the University of Louisiana admitted her attack was completely fabricated. She made the whole thing up, because Trump supporters attacking a Muslim woman is completely believable to liberals fed a steady diet of hate by the fake news. Yasmin Seweid, just 18 years old, in New York City made up a similar story. She said three men called her a terrorist and attacked her, telling her to get out off the country. Another false story.”

MILO continued, “Here is a brand new one that isn’t blamed on Trump supporters, because it took place in Austria. A 14 year old girl claimed she was attacked and that the evil white men tried to rip off her Hijab on a train. The police have revealed it is a complete fabrication as well.”

“Here at UNM, a female Muslim student, freshman Leena Aggad, told a similar story of suffering an attack at the hands of a buff Trump supporter. It’s funny, the story seems to have dropped from the media IMMEDIATELY after the first report, and the cops don’t know anything about it. This could have been a real incident, but it makes you wonder doesn’t it? Why would all of these fake attacks be devised in such a way to illustrate our differences? I will tell you the answer — they have no interest in assimilation.”

MILO’s events are normally livestreamed via YouTube however livestreaming capabilities were disabled on MILO’s account earlier today. The speech will be posted in full on MILO’s YouTube account after the event.

Written from prepared remarks.