YouTube Disables MILO Livestream Hours Before Immigration Speech in New Mexico

YouTube disabled Breitbart News Senior Editor MILO’s livestreaming ability on Friday, just hours before his speech on immigration at the University of New Mexico.

MILO’s ability to host livestreams was withdrawn from YouTube after his video “MILO At UC – Colorado Springs: Democrats Are The ‘Party Of The Cuckold,'” was flagged and subsequently removed.

“Your video ‘MILO At UC – Colorado Springs: Democrats Are The ‘Party Of The Cuckold’ was flagged for review. Upon review, we’ve determined that it violates our guidelines,” YouTube declared in a notice to MILO. “We’ve removed it from YouTube and assigned a Community Guidelines strike, or temporary penalty, to your account.”

Though MILO has appealed the channel restrictions, YouTube has yet to remove the livestream ban.

Consequently, MILO’s speech at the University of New Mexico tonight will not be livestreamed.

