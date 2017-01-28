MILO And Crew Head To Southern Border ‘To Get Started On The Wall’

After speaking at the University of New Mexico on Friday, MILO and his crew headed to the southern border with Mexico in order to help start building President Trump’s wall.
In photos posted on Instagram and Facebook, MILO and his crew can be seen loading bricks from a hardware store and posing with them in the back of a truck.
A receipt can be seen which revealed some of the group’s purchases, which included shovels, hard hats and concrete.
MILO and members of his crew were later pictured, shirtless, assembling the wall.
Stockbroker and coin producer Mike “Duane” Ma was also present.
MILO told Breitbart News that the reason for the endeavour was because “even Daddy isn’t immune from public sector bureaucracy and delays. So we’re giving him a head start!”
MILO wears Lunar Force 1 Duckboot by Nike, $165. Sportswear tech fleece windrunner by Nike, $130. Sportswear tech fleece men’s joggers by Nike, $100. Glasses by Givenchy, $350. Snake embossed leather baseball hat by Gucci, $560.
