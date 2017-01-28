MILO And Crew Head To Southern Border ‘To Get Started On The Wall’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After speaking at the University of New Mexico on Friday, MILO and his crew headed to the southern border with Mexico in order to help start building President Trump’s wall.

In photos posted on Instagram and Facebook, MILO and his crew can be seen loading bricks from a hardware store and posing with them in the back of a truck.

y'all know what's about to happen A video posted by MILO (@milo.yiannopoulos) on Jan 28, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

i work construction, fabulously A video posted by MILO (@milo.yiannopoulos) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

A receipt can be seen which revealed some of the group’s purchases, which included shovels, hard hats and concrete.

🇲🇽 is paying A photo posted by MILO (@milo.yiannopoulos) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

MILO and members of his crew were later pictured, shirtless, assembling the wall.

CONSTRUCTION BEGINS A photo posted by MILO (@milo.yiannopoulos) on Jan 28, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

A photo posted by MILO (@milo.yiannopoulos) on Jan 28, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

Stockbroker and coin producer Mike “Duane” Ma was also present.

breaking duane A photo posted by mike ma (@mikema_) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

MILO told Breitbart News that the reason for the endeavour was because “even Daddy isn’t immune from public sector bureaucracy and delays. So we’re giving him a head start!”

⛏ A photo posted by MILO (@milo.yiannopoulos) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

MILO wears Lunar Force 1 Duckboot by Nike, $165. Sportswear tech fleece windrunner by Nike, $130. Sportswear tech fleece men’s joggers by Nike, $100. Glasses by Givenchy, $350. Snake embossed leather baseball hat by Gucci, $560.

Jack Hadfield is a student at the University of Warwick and a regular contributor to Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @ToryBastard_, on Gab @JH or email him at jack@yiannopoulos.net.