MILO Gives ICE Hotline To UNM Students: ‘If You See Something, Say Something

During his talk at the University of New Mexico, MILO, “in the spirit of Trump’s agenda,” displayed the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) hotline for reporting illegal immigrants, and encouraged students to use it.

This number can be called if you suspect anyone of being an illegal alien. MILO told his audience that he would like them to “think hard about working class people, about poor people; think hard about the disabled who are desperately in need of state care; think hard about students in public universities in need of federal funding; and think hard, and mostly, about women and homosexuals,” highlighting those groups in society who are most at risk of the adverse effects of illegal immigration.

The number, 866-347-2423, was displayed on a poster below a picture of MILO in a police uniform, with the tagline of “support women and homosexuals; purge your local illegals.” The ICE online tip form was also noted, which can be accessed here.

