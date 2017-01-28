YouTube Reinstates MILO’s Livestream Morning After Event

Yesterday afternoon, MILO’s YouTube channel was tagged with a warning for a video calling the Democrats “The Party of the Cuckold,” and promptly had it’s livestream privileges revoked hours before his University of New Mexico event on immigration. Now, the morning after, it’s finally been reinstated.
YouTube addressed the appeal this morning, with this:
“Thanks for contacting YouTube. I hope this email finds you well.Good news! Our Policy Team has reviewed your video and it’s been reinstated. The relevant team has reviewed the content and they confirmed that the video was mistakenly removed before being reinstated. We review all flagged content quickly, and if we find that a video does violate the guidelines, we remove it. Occasionally, a video flagged by users or identified by our spam/policy team is mistakenly taken down. When this is brought to our attention, we review the content and take appropriate action, including restoring videos or channels that has been removed.Don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any other questions!
Regards,April.”
In a comment, MILO said “YouTube just happens to restrict my streaming ability the day before a major speech on immigration, and just happens to reinstate it the following morning. What a coincidence!”
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.