FAKE NEWS: Chicago Tribune Writer Heidi Stevens Smears MILO as ‘White Nationalist’

Heidi Stevens, a writer for the Chicago Tribune has falsely labelled MILO as a “white nationalist” in a column heralding the feminist Roxane Gay who pulled her book from Simon & Schuster in response to MILO’s $250,000 book deal.

After describing Gay as a “feminist champion” who deserves a “standing ovation,” Stevens describes how “Gay pulled her upcoming book from Simon & Schuster this week because the publisher signed a book deal with Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, the white nationalist who was banned from Twitter for his targeted harassment of actress Leslie Jones.”

Whew. When I saw that Milo had a book deal I whispered, please don't let it be my publisher. — roxane gay (@rgay) December 29, 2016

The rest of Steven’s article merely congratulates and recounts the story of Gay’s decision, where she describes how she “couldn’t sleep at night thinking [how] they’re going to give him a platform for hate,” before eventually “putting my money where my mouth is.”

“God love her,” Stevens writes.

However following the example of many other left-wing journalists, Heidi Steven’s description of MILO as a “white nationalist” is an unfounded smear to associate him with a movement he has repeatedly denounced.

At last night’s talk at the University of Colorado Springs, MILO outlined why any form of ‘white identity’ is not the answer to the problems of identity politics.

“The reality is, if you force everyone to play identity politics, if you insist in pitting whites against blacks, women against men, straights against gays, the reality is you guys are gonna win and the left isn’t going to like it very much. But there’s a better way. Don’t fight identity politics with identity politics,” he said.

“White pride, white nationalism, white supremacy isn’t the way to go. The way to go is reminding them and yourselves that you should be aspiring to values and to ideas,” he continued.

Stevens is yet to issue a correction to the article.

