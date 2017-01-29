MILO Too Dangerous For Nike: ‘We’re Not In Support’ Of Viral Wall-Building Video

A Nike logo brandished in MILO’s border wall construction video has led to a hasty disavowal by the company itself, after a Daily Beast reporter approached them for comment.
The video, in which MILO sports a new red Nike tracksuit, prompted Daily Beast reporter Olivia Nuzzi to ask for comment from them.
I asked Nike how they feel about Milo promoting that he's wearing their clothes in this video. "We're not in support, no," a spokesman said.
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 29, 2017
According to Nuzzi, Nike immediately distanced themselves, saying that they did not support MILO’s wall-building video.
The Nike spokesman told me Milo was not provided with any of the clothes from the company and they have no affiliation with him.
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 29, 2017
It seems MILO’s brand is too much for Nike to handle; so much so they have to disavow him.
Banned by Twitter, too dangerous for Nike. MILO https://t.co/Y1HN5rzv9H
— Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) January 30, 2017
