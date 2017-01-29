Skip to content

MILO Too Dangerous For Nike: ‘We’re Not In Support’ Of Viral Wall-Building Video

by Mike Ma29 Jan 20170

A Nike logo brandished in MILO’s border wall construction video has led to a hasty disavowal by the company itself, after a Daily Beast reporter approached them for comment.

The video, in which MILO sports a new red Nike tracksuit, prompted Daily Beast reporter Olivia Nuzzi to ask for comment from them.

According to Nuzzi, Nike immediately distanced themselves, saying that they did not support MILO’s wall-building video.

It seems MILO’s brand is too much for Nike to handle; so much so they have to disavow him.


