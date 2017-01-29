WATCH: MILO And Crew Build The Wall

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Even Daddy isn’t totally immune from public sector bureaucracy and delays. So we’re giving him a head start!

Starring: MILO, MILO’s trainer Will Magner, Brett Gilly, @Sadieisonfire, Mike Ma and special guest PABLITO. Shot and edited by Matthew Perdie.

MILO wears Lunar Force 1 Duckboot by Nike, $165. Sportswear tech fleece windrunner by Nike, $130. Sportswear tech fleece men’s joggers by Nike, $100. Glasses by Givenchy, $350. Snake embossed leather baseball hat by Gucci, $560.

D ANGEROUS is available to pre-order now via Amazon, in hardcover and Kindle editions. And yes, MILO is reading the audiobook version himself!

