WSJ: MILO’s Campus Tour Stirs Free-Speech Debate

The tour by Milo Yiannopoulos is sparking reaction from more groups than any recent speaker has on college campuses, heightening tensions between free speech and public safety.

“This is broader than anything we’ve seen in the past” few years, said Dan Mogulof, a spokesman for the University of California, Berkeley, where Mr. Yiannopoulos is set to speak Wednesday.

Mr. Yiannopoulos, a 32-year-old writer for the Breitbart News Network, has been riling college campuses across the country since last year, when several private schools canceled his engagements, citing security concerns. Protests center on Mr. Yiannopoulos’s attacks on feminist and gay leaders and the Black Lives Matter movement. His university supporters say Mr. Yiannopoulos, who is gay and grew up in Britain, adds a much-needed perspective to a debate at universities that is dominated by the left.