LIVE AT 9 PM ET*** MILO at Cal Poly: ‘No More Dead Babies’

MILO returns to California for the final stage of his Dangerous Faggot Tour, where he will deliver a speech entitled “NO MORE DEAD BABIES” at Polytechnic State University.

The event is set to begin at 6PM Pacific Time, or 9PM Eastern Time. He’ll be taking the stage of Spanos Theatre, on campus.

MILO will discuss the why abortion is a mortal sin, and the hell you’ll experience for committing it.

You can watch the event live, using the link below, at 9PM ET.