MILO: Aquinas and Augustine Were Radical Progressives

Breitbart News Senior Editor MILO claimed St. Aquinas and St. Augustine were radical progressives for their time during his talk on abortion at Cal Poly State University on Tuesday.

“As Western civilization has always understood, hard cases make bad law,” declared MILO. “And the Church has long been the enemy of utopianism, the most prominent vice of leftists, who demand that each of us be perfect immediately, according to the warped view of perfection you find in gender studies classes and Marxist gripe fests.”

“Here is the relevant distinction, and I’m quoting from the Church’s ‘Angelic Doctor,’ St. Thomas Aquinas,” he continued. “Human laws do not forbid all vices, from which the virtuous abstain, but only the more grievous vices, from which it is possible for the majority to abstain.”

“In other words, it’s not wise to punish with human law everything that may be opposed to the natural law. That means I can say it’s wrong to take innocent life, without having to say that we should outlaw abortions in every single case,” MILO explained. “In a sane country, we would argue about what cases should be illegal. Should you, for instance, as often happens in non-Christian lands, allow abortion when parents don’t want a girl baby?”

As MILO moved on with a fact that he claimed “would help you understand that Thomas Aquinas and the Church aren’t the kill-joy puritans that your lying professors claim,” he declared that “St. Thomas and before him St. Augustine both followed this anti-utopian view I’ve described when it came to prostitution.”

“They thought it was wrong to do, but foolish to make illegal,” he concluded. “I don’t think they’d approve of rent-boys, so my 20s still require some apologizing for, but it is still an amazingly progressive position. Sorry feminists. Once again dead white men are clearer thinkers than your leading lights!”



